7,323 Shares in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,362,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,400,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,096,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,862,000 after acquiring an additional 228,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 890,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,287.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock worth $10,980,262. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $276.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $264.31 and a 200-day moving average of $227.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.14.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens lowered BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

