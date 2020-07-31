9,600 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter worth about $227,184,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 322.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,896,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 187.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,957,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $35.41 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

