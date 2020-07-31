ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $298.91 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $301.48. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average is $197.55.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

