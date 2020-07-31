Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGIO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.62.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,844,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,709,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after purchasing an additional 337,397 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

