Aimmune Therapeutics’ (AIMT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $921.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 125.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

