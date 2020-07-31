Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $662,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $34.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

