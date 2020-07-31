Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

ARLP stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $191,961.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

