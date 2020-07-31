Allworth Financial LP Acquires 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,878.43.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,308.68. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

