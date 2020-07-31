alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.59 ($14.15) and last traded at €12.59 ($14.15), approximately 525,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.33 ($13.85).

AOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.07 ($18.06).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.71.

About alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.