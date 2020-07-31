Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $195.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alteryx’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.81.

AYX stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total value of $938,106.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $3,693,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,417 shares of company stock valued at $22,799,336. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 23.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

