Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 10%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 million and a PE ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.