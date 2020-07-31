Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective (up from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,308.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

