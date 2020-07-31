Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,876.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.