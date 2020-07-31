Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,878.43.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,876.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

