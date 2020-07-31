Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,513.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,876.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,308.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.