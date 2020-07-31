Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $131,403,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 101,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $280,814,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,051.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,513.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,876.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,308.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $8.60. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,878.43.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

