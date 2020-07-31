AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Position Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

