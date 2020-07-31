Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $8.68 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

