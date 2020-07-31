Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – SunTrust Banks increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

MEDP opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Medpace has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,685,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,092 shares of company stock worth $66,360,609. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.