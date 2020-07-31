Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parkland Fuel Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.49). The business had revenue of C$4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.24 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities set a C$38.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

TSE:PKI opened at C$35.10 on Thursday. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total value of C$677,310.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,620 shares in the company, valued at C$18,313,647.53. Insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307 over the last quarter.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

