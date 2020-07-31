Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seres Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

MCRB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 227.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

