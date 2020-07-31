Analysts Offer Predictions for J & J Snack Foods Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JJSF. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. CL King raised J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $122.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 101,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

