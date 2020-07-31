Analysts Offer Predictions for VF Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for VF in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

VF stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of VF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $604,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,543,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 824,480 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

