Analysts Set Expectations for BellRing Brands’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 242,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 150.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 127.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,653 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,679,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

