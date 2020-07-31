Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Up 2.3%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 99,598 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 100,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide.

