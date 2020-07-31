ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCB. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 416.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 331.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 66.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.