Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,804 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.