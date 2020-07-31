Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Arena Events Group PLC (LON:ARE) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07), 421,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 233% from the average session volume of 126,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.16.

Get Arena Events Group alerts:

In other Arena Events Group news, insider Gregory Malcolm Lawless bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36). Also, insider Kenneth George Hanna bought 800,000 shares of Arena Events Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($68,914.60).

Arena Events Group Company Profile (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides event rental solutions. It specializes in providing temporary event environments, large-scale event project management, and specialist event equipment. It provides temporary structures, such as simple marquees, triple deck temporary buildings, indoor and outdoor temporary seats, interiors, furniture, and ice rinks, as well as tableware under the Well Dressed Tables brand.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Events Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Events Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.