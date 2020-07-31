Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $249.39 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $279.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.80 and a 200-day moving average of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.04.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $2,156,762.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,882.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,041 shares of company stock valued at $16,265,307. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

