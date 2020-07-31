Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.24 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE:ABG opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,561.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 606.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

