Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,072,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,966,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $105.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

