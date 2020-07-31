AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $151.20 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

