B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.