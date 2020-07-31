Bank of America Reiterates Sell Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $900.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $725.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $927.71.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,048.84 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,107.92. The firm has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of -904.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $929.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Shopify by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

