Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNKXF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bankia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale raised Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bankia has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BNKXF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Bankia has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Bankia Company Profile

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

