Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNKXF. AlphaValue lowered shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankia alerts:

OTCMKTS:BNKXF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Bankia has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.