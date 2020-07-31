Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €51.00 ($57.30) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.44 ($60.04).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €47.64 ($53.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.69.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

