Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €45.00 by Nord/LB

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €45.00 ($50.56) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.44 ($60.04).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €47.64 ($53.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

