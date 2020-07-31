Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Shares of Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) traded down 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 508,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 513,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

About Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO)

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women.

