Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Bigblu Broadband has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.90 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $53.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.93.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

