Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.40

Headlines about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS BDIC opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

