BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:BGHL) Trading Down 1.2%

BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:BGHL)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.01 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), 1,301 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.70 ($0.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 194.98 and a current ratio of 195.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million and a PE ratio of 22.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.16.

About BOUN HOLD/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:BGHL)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP. It invests in a fund which invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

