British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BATS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($52.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($32.00) to GBX 2,700 ($33.23) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,533.57 ($43.48).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,656.50 ($32.69) on Friday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 30.97 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($43.16). The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,970.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,071.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($36.96), for a total value of £212,282.07 ($261,238.09).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

