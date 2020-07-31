BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Shares Down 2.9%

BRK Inc (OTCMKTS:BRKK) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, approximately 2,008 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

About BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK)

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BRK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.