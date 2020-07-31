Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.40 million.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.11. Quorum Information Technologies has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million and a P/E ratio of -41.30.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

