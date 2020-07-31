Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $431.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

