Brokers Offer Predictions for Franklin Electric Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.