Brokers Set Expectations for RPM International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for RPM International in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of RPM opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in RPM International by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

