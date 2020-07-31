Brokers Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Starbucks stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $57,914,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

