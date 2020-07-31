Brokers Set Expectations for TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.